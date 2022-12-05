Ravens sign DeSean Jackson to active roster

Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson will be sticking with the Ravens for a while.

Jackson signed to the team’s practice squad earlier this year and he has been elevated to the active roster three times. Jackson has reverted to the practice squad each time, but the Ravens would have to release him if they promoted him a fourth time.

They remedied that by signing him to the active roster on Monday. Jackson’s agent Drew Rosenhaus announced the move.

Jackson had two catches for 10 yards in Sunday’s 10-9 win over the Broncos. He has five catches for 100 yards over all three of his appearances for Baltimore.