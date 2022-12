Getty Images

Commanders center Tyler Larsen dislocated his right kneecap in Sunday’s game, Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports.

The injury could end Larsen’s season, Standig adds.

A year ago, Larsen’s season ended after nine games with an Achilles injury.

Larsen played nine games with eight starts this season. He was carted to the training room after 68 snaps Sunday.

Nick Martin replaced Larsen.

Martin has 64 career starts, including two for Washington this season.