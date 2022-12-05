Report: Vita Vea, Akiem Hicks are expected to play vs. Saints

Getty Images

The Buccaneers should have two of their key defensive linemen for Monday night’s matchup against the Saints.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Vita Vea and Akiem Hicks are both expected to play in Week 13.

Vea and Hicks are both questionable with a foot injury.

Vea did not practice on Thursday but was limited on Friday and Saturday.

Hicks had no designation on Thursday, but was added to the report on Friday when he didn’t practice. He was limited on Saturday.

Tight end Cameron Brate (illness), receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), guard Luke Goedeke (foot), and running back Leonard Fournette (hip) are also questionable for the Bucs.