Ron Rivera didn’t consider going for two after late TD in regulation

Getty Images

In Week 12, a pair of NFL head coaches opted to go for two after later touchdowns rather than tie games by kicking an extra point.

The Jaguars and Chargers both won after converting those plays, but that didn’t inspire Commanders coach Ron Rivera to take the same gamble late in Sunday’s game against the Giants. The Commanders were down 20-19 after Jahan Dotson‘s 28-yard touchdown catch with 1:45 left and Rivera said after the game that the amount of time left on the clock led to his call to kick the extra point.

“If it had been closer, 15 seconds or something like that, yes,” Rivera said, via Peter Hailey of NBCSportsWashington.com. “But not when there’s that much time.”

Washington had all three timeouts left, so they would have had a chance to get the ball back even if they failed to convert the two-point attempt.

The Giants threw three incompletions on the ensuing drive, so the Commanders got the ball back with more than a minute left on the clock. They couldn’t get over midfield, however, and overtime featured four more punts between the two teams before Giants kicker Graham Gano missed a 58-yard field goal at the final whistle.

No one can know how things would have played out if Rivera had gone for two, but we would have almost certainly avoided the second tie of the 2022 season.