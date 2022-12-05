Saints lead Bucs 7-3 after Taysom Hill’s 30-yard touchdown catch

Getty Images

The Bucs opened Monday Night Football with a 16-play, 72-yard drive that ate 8:35 off the clock. They did not get into the end zone.

Tampa Bay entered the game with 16 touchdowns on 32 red zone possessions. The Bucs came up 3 yards short on their opening drive.

Ryan Succop kicked a 21-yard field goal, giving the Bucs a 3-0 lead.

The Saints punted on their first two possessions before going 80 yards in eight plays to take a 7-3 lead.

Taysom Hill got wide open and caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton.

Dalton is 5-of-7 for 117 yards.