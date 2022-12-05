Sione Takitaki out for season with torn ACL

Getty Images

The Browns will be without one of their starting linebackers for the rest of the season.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced in his Monday news conference that Sione Takitaki suffered a torn ACL in the victory over Houston on Sundy.

Takitaki had moved into Cleveland’s starting defensive lineup in recent weeks. He’ll finish 2022 with 71 total tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble.

“We have options [at linebacker],” Stefanski said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “We’ll make sure we have a good plan going into this one.”

The Browns will also have to deal with a couple of injuries at receiver. Rookie David Bell is day-to-day with a thumb injury. And Anthony Schwartz has been placed in concussion protocol.

Safety Ronnie Harrison, however, has cleared the protocol and is set to return to practice.