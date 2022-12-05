Texas A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones declares for 2023 NFL draft

Getty Images

Texas A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL draft. Jones announced his decision on social media Sunday.

“Texas A&M and the 12th Man have been my rock from the time that I have arrived,” Jones wrote. “I have met so many amazing people that will always hold a special place in my heart. I have built so many relationships that will last a lifetime. I bleed Maroon & White to my core, and I am an AGGIE for life.

“I have found myself at a crossroads, with a decision that was very difficult and required a lot of prayer and conversation with my family, I have decided that the time is right, and I will pursue my dream and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

The 6-2, 205-pounder started all three years for the Aggies, totaling 98 tackles, three interceptions and 14 pass deflections in 29 games.

Jones had some injuries his final two seasons in College Station, but he made 33 tackles, two pass breakups and recovered a fumble as the team’s top corner this season.