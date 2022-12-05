Titans sign Tarell Basham

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Tarell Basham has landed with a new team.

Basham’s agent Kenny Zuckerman announced on Monday that Basham has signed with the Titans. Basham was waived by the Cowboys last week.

Basham appeared in two games for the Cowboys this season and he played in every game for the NFC East club last year. He had 39 tackles and 3.5 sacks for Dallas in 2021 and he has 123 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception in 77 career games for the Cowboys, Jets, and Colts.

The Titans are coming off a 35-10 loss to the Eagles and they were missing defensive end Denico Autry because of a knee injury.