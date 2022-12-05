Trevor Lawrence: Sunday’s loss was embarrassing

Getty Images

The Jaguars pulled off a last-second win over the Ravens in Week 12, but they didn’t ride that momentum into Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Running back Travis Etienne lost a fumble on the first drive of the game, the Lions scored a touchdown a few minutes later, and then went on to score on their next seven possessions in a 40-14 rout.

After the game, right tackle Jawaan Taylor and edge rusher Josh Allen bot said the team was lacking the same energy they had against Baltimore. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence also had a stinging evaluation of the team’s effort level.

“I mean, that’s the word to describe it, it’s embarrassing,” Lawrence said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “Everybody in that locker room feels that way too, just to – I mean, this is a playoff game for us and we go out there and laid down. Credit to them, those guys, those guys whooped us. . . . We’ve lost eight games this year, and never have I felt like we got embarrassed like we did today. That can’t happen. We’ve got more pride and work too hard to do that.”

Lawrence hurt his leg late in the first half, but didn’t miss any snaps and avoided adding serious injury to a performance that he and the Jags will have to flush before taking on the Titans next weekend.