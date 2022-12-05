Vikings rule Akayleb Evans out for Sunday

Getty Images

Vikings rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans returned to action on Sunday, after exiting the concussion protocol. He’s now back in it.

Coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters on Monday that Evans is back in the protocol, and that he has been ruled out for Sunday against the Lions.

Evans, a fourth-round pick, has suffered three concussions this year, including two only three weeks apart. He has two starts this season, in the Week 10 win over the Bills and in Sunday’s victory over the Jets.

O’Connell stressed that “it’s about his health and always will be about that.”

The Vikings have been thin at cornerback in recent weeks. O’Connell said that, before Evans plays again, they want to be “100 percent” sure that it’s the right time for him to return.