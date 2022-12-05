Week 13 NFL playoff picture: Buccaneers can take commanding lead in NFC South

Getty Images

Tonight’s game between the Buccaneers and Saints matches up two teams with losing records, but it still has major playoff implications.

The Bucs are already in first place in the NFC South, but a win would give them a commanding lead in the division, and not much time for the Saints, Falcons or Panthers to catch them.

Here’s how the NFC playoff picture looks heading into Monday Night Football:

CURRENTLY IN

1. Eagles (11-1) Clear path to home-field advantage.

2. Vikings (10-2) Closing in on clinching the NFC North.

3. 49ers (8-4) Can Brock Purdy lead them to the playoffs?

4. Buccaneers (5-6) Someone has to win the NFC South.

5. Cowboys (9-3) Won’t be easy to catch the Eagles.

6. Giants (7-4-1) Sunday’s tie was not a bad result for the Giants.

7. Seahawks (7-5) A game back of the 49ers for the division lead.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Commanders (7-5-1) In good shape in the wild card race.

9. Lions (5-7) Surging late in the season, but possibly too late.

10. Falcons (5-8) Win tiebreaker over Packers based on strength of victory.

11. Packers (5-8) Aaron Rodgers will need to pull a miracle to get them to the playoffs.

12. Cardinals (4-8) Win tiebreaker over Panthers based on head-to-head.

13. Panthers (4-8) Win tiebreaker over Saints based on head-to-head.

14. Saints (4-8) Need to win tonight to have any hope.

NO CHANCE OF GETTING IN

15. Rams (3-9) The worst defending Super Bowl champion ever.

16. Bears (3-10) Dead last in the conference.