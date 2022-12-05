Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow “absolutely” playing at an MVP level

Getty Images

The Bengals beat the Chiefs again on Sunday and quarterback Joe Burrow was again a leading reason why they came out on top.

Burrow went 25-of-31 for 286 yards and two touchdowns, including a fourth quarter throw to Chris Evans that put the Bengals ahead for good. It was Burrow’s ninth fourth quarter passing touchdown this season and his play had head coach Zac Taylor and others with the Bengals touting his MVP credentials after the win.

“Absolutely. Absolutely. He’s playing at the level we need for him to lead us to be confident that we can go win every game we play,” Taylor said. “Whatever those conversations are like, there’s no doubt as I’ve said before; I wouldn’t trade him for anyone in the world.”

Burrow, who also ran for 46 yards and a touchdown Sunday, shrugged off the MVP discussion during his own media session.

“It is what it is. I don’t play the game for those kinds of accolades,” Burrow said. “I play the game for those guys in the locker room. Whatever it takes from me every Sunday, that’s what I’ll do. If I have to hand the ball off 72 times and come out with a win, I’ll be happy.”

The Bengals have won four straight and look like they are in a similar groove to the one they rode to the Super Bowl last year. Burrow’s been a big part of that and peaking late could wind up being just the ticket for him to add some hardware to the trophy shelf come the end of the year.