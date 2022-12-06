49ers didn’t make a waivers claim for Baker Mayfield

Posted by Mike Florio on December 6, 2022, 4:44 PM EST
San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers
Getty Images

The Rams definitely made a waivers claim for quarterback Baker Mayfield. It’s not yet clear who else did.

It is clear that one team didn’t.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the 49ers did not submit a claim for the balance of Mayfield’s contract.

On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan suggested that the 49ers were fine with the players they have. Given the performance of rookie Brock Purdy on Sunday against the Dolphins, it’s no surprise. He knows the offense, and he ran it well — on no advance notice.

It would have been difficult to get Mayfield up to speed so quickly. And it would have sent a message to Purdy (and the locker room) that maybe the front office doesn’t really believe in the last man taken in the 2022 draft.

They clearly do. It’s up to him now, to carry the 49ers through the rest of the regular season and, possibly beyond.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “49ers didn’t make a waivers claim for Baker Mayfield

  2. Wow.
    That’s a pretty damning statement on Mayfield by the 49ers. Not even a better option than a rookie QB taken last in the draft.

  4. Wow.
    That’s a pretty damning statement on Mayfield by the 49ers. Not even a better option than a rookie QB taken last in the draft.

    Brock Purdy is a damn good QB. He played at Iowa State and had a winning record in the Big 12. Beat a really good Oregon team 2 years ago in the Fiesta Bowl and almost beat Clemson last year in the Cheez-It-Bowl. He is pro ready. Niner fan will forget the name Trey Lance soon.

  5. Was looking forward to Baker commercials showing him living underneath the Golden Gate Bridge.

  7. Smart move. Baker wouldn’t have made it to them so why submit a claim and show your current QB room a lack of confidence

  8. malcomreynolds says:
    December 6, 2022 at 4:57 pm

    Wow.
    That’s a pretty damning statement on Mayfield by the 49ers. Not even a better option than a rookie QB taken last in the draft

    ———–

    I think you mean “that’s a ‘Purdy’ damning statement on Mayfield….

  9. Brock Purdy is a damn good QB. He played at Iowa State and had a winning record in the Big 12.
    =================================

    You know who else had a winning record in the Big 12?

    Baker Mayfield.

    In fact it might have even been better – wait for it – than Purdy’s

  11. What we know is the 49ers anonymously put out word that they didn’t put a claim on Mayfield. We don’t actually know that they didn’t. If they put in a failed claim, wouldn’t this obviously be what they say?

  14. He was clearly a knucklehead coming out of Oklahoma. Never should’ve been the number 1 pick. The pundits were wrong about that being the best pick for the Browns. It was obvious then to some of us, and it’s obvious now to all of us.

  16. I don’t think Mayfield is as good as Bryce Perkins. Hopefully Perkins gets an opportunity to show what he can do. The Rams have a history with a backup QB that the coaches didn’t know how good he was until an injury forced him onto the field. His name was Kurt Warner. You can’t judge a guy until you get him on the field. The season doesn’t have to be over just because you lost your starting QB.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.