Bengals sign Drue Chrisman to active roster

Posted by Josh Alper on December 6, 2022, 3:17 PM EST
NFL: NOV 20 Bengals at Steelers
Getty Images

The Bengals waived veteran punter Kevin Huber on Monday because they’ve opted to go with Drue Chrisman at that position instead.

A roster move to confirm that turn of events came on Tuesday. Chrisman was signed off the practice squad to the active roster to complete the punter swap.

Chrisman was elevated to punt in the last three games for the Bengals. He punted nine times in those three appearances and has a net average of 44.8 yards per kick with five of those punts landing inside the opposition’s 20-yard-line.

The Bengals also made a pair of moves on the practice squad. Tight end Tanner Hudson is joining the team while defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin has been released.

