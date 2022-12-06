Bill Belichick: DeAndre Hopkins is every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against

Getty Images

As Bill Belichick prepares for the Patriots to face the Cardinals on Monday night, he has DeAndre Hopkins on his mind.

Belichick says that Hopkins, the Cardinals’ No. 1 receiver, is as good a wide receiver as he’s seen in his coaching career.

“He’s got tremendous ball skills, he catches everything, great hands,” Belichick said. “He’s never covered — even if he’s covered, there’s a place the ball can be that he can get it, still make the catch. Great coordination on the sidelines, and he doesn’t really look it but he’s a strong kid. You see him break tackles, he’s strong creating separation, yards after contact, extra yards around the goal line or the extra yard for a first down. He’s a smart football player, very savvy. His ball skills are at the very elite level with guys I’ve seen in this league. He’s up there with whoever the top guys are. Cris Carters of the world and guys like that. He’s every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against.”

Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy and at age 30 may not be quite the threat he once was, but Belichick still views stopping Hopkins as the key to stopping the Cardinals’ offense.