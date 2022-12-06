Brian Gutekunst: We’ll sit down with Aaron Rodgers after the season

December 6, 2022
The future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has become relevant lately due to: (1) his injuries; (2) the team’s current fortunes; and (3) the simple fact that he keeps talking about it.

Rodgers has called whether he’ll return a “mutual” decision. Coach Matt LaFleur has said he wants Rodgers back next year. In a previously-scheduled Monday meeting with reporters, G.M. Brian Gutekunst deferred discussion to another day.

“Well, certainly that’s an offseason kind of decision, but surely, yeah, we want all our guys back,” Gutekunst told reporters. “We made a big commitment to him this offseason, and so that was obviously something that was really important to us. But like we’ve talked about in the past, and this is something we’ll sit down with him after the season and it’ll be something we do together and move forward that way.”

Gutekunst said that those discussions haven’t happened yet. And there’s really no reason for it.

But there’s definitely a reason to do it after the season. Rodgers is due to make nearly $60 million, fully guaranteed. They can’t cut him. They could trade him and take a massive cap hit — if Rodgers is willing to accept a trade. Even without a no-trade clause, no team will trade for Rodgers if he doesn’t want to go there.

It’s unclear what the Packers want. Saying “we want all our guys back” is meaningless, and not credible. Do they really want 100 percent retention of a team that’s currently 5-8?

Regardless, what they want doesn’t matter. They’re already made the commitment to Rodgers. As Gutekunst said Monday, the commitment the team made to Rodgers “wasn’t certainly for one year.”

The only question is whether Rodgers wants to stay. With nearly $60 million in compensation, why would he want to go?

5 responses to "Brian Gutekunst: We'll sit down with Aaron Rodgers after the season

  1. The Packers have been very ploy managed for the last few years and have self inflicted this serious problem on themselves

    They’re going to be hurting for a few years.

  2. The offseason is the time to prepare for the next season. Thank you Gutey for the only best answer.

  3. If he stays for the money it’ll prove winning comes 2nd to the money as he will never win another super bowl in Green Bay.

  4. We’ll sit down with Aaron Rodgers after the season and he’ll tell us what we have to do

  5. The only out, if deep-down that’s what management wants, is Rodgers’ retirement. Otherwise, they get one more year of Rodgers at $60M and the last year of Love at $19M if they exercise his 5th year option. They better hope the cap rises by $20M next year.

