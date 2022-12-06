Brian Gutekunst: We’ll sit down with Aaron Rodgers after the season

Getty Images

The future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has become relevant lately due to: (1) his injuries; (2) the team’s current fortunes; and (3) the simple fact that he keeps talking about it.

Rodgers has called whether he’ll return a “mutual” decision. Coach Matt LaFleur has said he wants Rodgers back next year. In a previously-scheduled Monday meeting with reporters, G.M. Brian Gutekunst deferred discussion to another day.

“Well, certainly that’s an offseason kind of decision, but surely, yeah, we want all our guys back,” Gutekunst told reporters. “We made a big commitment to him this offseason, and so that was obviously something that was really important to us. But like we’ve talked about in the past, and this is something we’ll sit down with him after the season and it’ll be something we do together and move forward that way.”

Gutekunst said that those discussions haven’t happened yet. And there’s really no reason for it.

But there’s definitely a reason to do it after the season. Rodgers is due to make nearly $60 million, fully guaranteed. They can’t cut him. They could trade him and take a massive cap hit — if Rodgers is willing to accept a trade. Even without a no-trade clause, no team will trade for Rodgers if he doesn’t want to go there.

It’s unclear what the Packers want. Saying “we want all our guys back” is meaningless, and not credible. Do they really want 100 percent retention of a team that’s currently 5-8?

Regardless, what they want doesn’t matter. They’re already made the commitment to Rodgers. As Gutekunst said Monday, the commitment the team made to Rodgers “wasn’t certainly for one year.”

The only question is whether Rodgers wants to stay. With nearly $60 million in compensation, why would he want to go?