Broncos cut Anthony Harris

Getty Images

The Broncos have parted ways with veteran safety Anthony Harris.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Broncos released Harris on Tuesday. Like all players cut loose at this point in the season, Harris will be eligible to be claimed off of waivers by any of the other 31 teams in the league.

Harris signed to the Broncos practice squad in September and he has appeared in three games for the team this season. All of his snaps came on special teams.

Harris spent 2021 with the Eagles and his first six seasons with the Vikings. He has 356 tackles, 10 interceptions, and four fumble recoveries in 98 career games.