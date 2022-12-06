Buccaneers waive Jaelon Darden

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 6, 2022, 4:51 PM EST
NFL: DEC 05 Saints at Buccaneers
After defeating the Saints 17-16 on Monday, the Buccaneers have elected to make a change at returner.

Tampa Bay has waived 2021 fourth-round pick Jaelon Darden, the team announced on Tuesday.

Darden was averaging 10.6 yards per punt return and 22.3 yards per kick return in 2022. He had a 25-yard kick return on Monday night along with a pair of punt returns for 20 yards.

Darden, however, was not playing much on offense. He hadn’t recorded a snap on the unit since the Week Seven loss to the Panthers. in 21 games, he’d recorded just eight catches for 69 yards — with two receptions for 26 yards coming in 2022.

As noted by Greg Auman of FOXSports.com, Scotty Miller is a possibility to take over for Darden on punt returns while Rachaad White could return to handling kick returns. He was on that duty earlier in the season.

Tampa Bay also announced the team has released tackle Dylan Cook and veteran cornerback Ryan Smith from its practice squad.

The Buccaneers will head to the Bay Area this weekend to take on the 49ers.

  1. Sorry to say but he looked to scared out there to take a hit! He ran to the out of bounds sidelines afraid to get the extra yards, plus he let too many punts go without trying to catch them!

  2. Has anyone ever seen a guy slip more on returns than him? Hate admitting a draft bust but…

  3. Feel like this dude shouldn’t have been returning punts but instead just focused as a slot receiver

