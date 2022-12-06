Chiefs, Eagles, Vikings can clinch playoff spots this week

Getty Images

No teams have booked a postseason berth yet this season, but there are three teams that could sew up their spots before Week 14 is over.

Two of those teams could end the week with a division title. The Chiefs will win their seventh straight AFC West title if they win in Denver while the Chargers lose at home against the Dolphins.

For the second straight week, the Vikings have a chance to win their division. A win or tie against the Lions will seal the NFC North for the Vikings after three straight years with the Packers taking the divisional crown.

The Eagles can’t put the NFC East to bed this week, but they can book at least a Wild Card slot by beating the Giants. They’ll also be in the playoffs with a loss to the Giants as long as the 49ers lose to the Bucs and the Seahawks lose at home to the Panthers.