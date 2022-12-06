Chiefs waive Taylor Stallworth

Getty Images

The Chiefs waived defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth from the 53-player roster.

Stallworth signed a free-agent deal with Kansas City in March but did not make the team’s initial roster out of training camp. He signed to the practice squad before the team signed him to the active roster in October.

He has four tackles in six games, seeing action on 53 defensive snaps.

Last year, Stallworth recorded three sacks, four tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits in a rotational role for the Colts.

It’s possible if Stallworth clears waivers, the Chiefs could re-sign him to the practice squad.