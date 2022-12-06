Dan Campbell: Vikings game is big, why you get into coaching

Getty Images

The Lions have won four of their last five game, which has moved them onto the fringes of the NFC playoff picture heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

A win over the Vikings in Week 14 would push them even closer to a seat at the postseason table and Lions head coach Dan Campbell isn’t doing anything to downplay the magnitude of the matchup with their divisional rivals.

“This is big,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s big for our players, it’s big for us. Shoot, it’s a big game for them. But man, look, they’re all special, but this is one of those games, this is why you’re into coaching, this is why you’re into playing, this is why you love the game of football. It’s going to be awesome.”

The Lions had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of a Week Three game against the Vikings, but gave up two touchdowns in the final eight minutes to let the game get away from them. That’s one of many close wins for the Vikings this season and Campbell will be trying to find a way to make sure the Lions wind up on the right side of the final score this time.