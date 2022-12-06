Drew Sanders declares for 2023 draft

Getty Images

Add linebacker Drew Sanders to the list of early entry candidates in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sanders announced on Tuesday that he will be leaving Arkansas in order to enter the professional ranks. He will not play in the Liberty Bowl in order to start training for the combine and pre-draft workouts.

“Football isn’t a lifetime sport; it’s a once-in-a-lifetime sport,” Sanders said, via Pete Thamel of ESPN.com. “I’ve enjoyed playing in college. It’s always been a dream for me to play in the NFL, ever since I can remember. There’s an opportunity for me to take, and I want to take it.”

Sanders transferred from Alabama to Arkansas ahead of the 2022 season and finished second in the SEC in sacks behind former teammate Will Anderson. Sanders had 9.5 sacks this season to go with 103 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, an interception, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.