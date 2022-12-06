Eagles put Robert Quinn on injured reserve, optimistic he can return for playoffs

Getty Images

Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn will miss at least the next four games.

Quinn is going on injured reserve and will have arthroscopic surgery after suffering a knee injury in practice, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

By rule, that means Quinn has to sit out at least the next four weeks. But the report says the Eagles are still optimistic he can play in the playoffs.

The Eagles acquired the 32-year-old Quinn in October by trading a fourth-round draft pick to the Bears. So far he hasn’t had much of an impact in Philadelphia, playing only sparingly and not recording a single sack.