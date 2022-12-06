Hayden Hurst doubtful to play in Week 14

Getty Images

Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst‘s name escaped Chiefs safety Justin Reid‘s brain in the days leading up to the Week 13 matchup between the teams, which didn’t sit well with Hurst and became a featured part of the pregame chatter between the two sides.

There’s unlikely to be a repeat this week. For one thing, the Browns know Hurst well since they have already played him and the Bengals once this season. For another, Hurst isn’t expected to be part of the Cincinnati lineup.

Hurst hurt his calf early in Sunday’s win over the Chiefs and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a pessimistic update about his availability for this week.

“It’s gonna be doubtful this week,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com.

Mitchell Wilcox and Devin Asiasi will be the next men up at tight end for the Bengals.