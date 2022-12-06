Jerry Jones “not confident at all” signing Odell Beckham Jr. without a workout

Getty Images

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. met with the Cowboys on Monday and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that the team “enjoyed every minute” of the visit.

Jones made those comments during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan and said the two sides will continue to meet “to make sure we cover all the things that are important to him and important to us.” Among those things on the Cowboys side is Beckham’s health after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl in February.

Beckham, who took in Monday night’s Mavericks game with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, is not working out for the Cowboys or any other team, which led to a question for Jones about how confident he is in signing a player coming off that injury who the team has not seen on the field.

“I’m not confident at all,” Jones said, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “And, so, that’s the issue. Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability is here every time. Just this one is very obvious and very pointed toward his injury that occurred last year in the Super Bowl. We got a good bead on that. We got a great read on his career. It’s not like a draft pick coming at you. You got a lot of history here and you can take a good look at, not only the obvious and that’s his performance, but also any issues regarding health. So, all of this we got to come in with our eyes wide open and it has to be addressed, and that’s when you can see if you can make a deal or not.”

Beckham has been looking for a deal that runs through the 2023 season as well and any team signing him now may wind up getting very little, if anything, from the wideout before the year is out. The Cowboys have to weigh that possibility as they consider what kind of offer to make for Beckham’s services.