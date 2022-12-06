John Wolford returns to a limited practice

Getty Images

The Rams acquired a new quarterback Tuesday, but Baker Mayfield is a longshot to play in Thursday Night Football. The team, though, likely doesn’t know for certain who will start at quarterback.

John Wolford re-injured his neck in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. He served as Bryce Perkins‘ backup in Week 11 when he initially injured his neck.

Starter Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve with a neck injury.

The Rams estimated Wolford as a non-participant in Monday’s practice, but he returned to limited work Tuesday.

Receiver Lance McCutheon (shoulder) also returned to a limited practice after the Rams estimated him as a non-participant Monday.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) remains out of practice and unlikely to play this week.

Linebacker Travin Howard (hip), linebacker Terrell Lewis (back) and defensive back David Long Jr. (groin) again sat out practice.

Cornerback Troy Hill (groin) and receiver Ben Skowronek (shoulder) again were limited.