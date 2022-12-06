Ken Dorsey: Odell Beckham Jr. would be a piece for an already really strong group

Getty Images

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is making the rounds on his midseason free-agency tour, with his next stop salted to be Buffalo.

On Tuesday, Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was asked if Beckham’s visit is due to a missing piece.

“I think the biggest thing is, obviously, he’s a heck of a player,” Dorsey said, via Henry McKenna of FOXSports.com. “But we feel like we’ve got a lot of great players on our team. And anytime you can create opportunities to create problems for defenses, you’re always looking at ways to do that — different ways to attack defenses whether it’s personnel or scheme. So that would be another part of that.

“But at the same time, we’ve really been so happy with the guys that are here [and] what they’re doing. [Beckham] would just be another piece to add to an already really strong group.”

Though Dorsey is in his first year as offensive coordinator, the Bills haven’t missed a beat after former play-caller Brian Daboll moved on to be the Giants head coach. Buffalo enters Week 14 No. 2 in yards and No. 3 in points scored.

But if the team could add Beckham and get production late in the regular season and the playoffs, it could be that little extra edge that puts the Bills over the top.