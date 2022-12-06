Kyle Shanahan: We’ll discuss Baker Mayfield, but feel good with what we have

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield was waived by the Panthers on Monday and the 49ers lost Jimmy Garoppolo for the season on Sunday, so plenty of people drew some dots between the team and the quarterback after the Panthers let Mayfield go.

The 49ers won on Sunday with seventh-rounder Brock Purdy running the offense in Garoppolo’s place and many wondered if the 49ers would supplement him with the first overall pick of the 2018 draft. That question was posed to head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday.

Shanahan didn’t rule anything out, but did say that the team is comfortable with Brock Purdy and veteran Josh Johnson — the 49ers signed him off the Broncos practice squad — as their quarterbacks moving forward.

“We look into everything,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone. “But that would surprise me right now, and we’ve got to discuss it this afternoon and stuff. I’ve always been a fan of his, but I feel real good about our players.”

The 49ers are 24th in the waiver order, so it’s no guarantee that Mayfield will be available if they do put in a claim for him. Any claims will be processed on Tuesday afternoon, so it won’t be long before we find out where Mayfield will be headed next.