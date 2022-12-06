NFL announces 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees

Getty Images

The NFL has unveiled this year’s list of nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

The award has been given out since 1970 and was renamed for the late Bears star in 1999. The award honors a player for his excellence on and off the field with each team nominating a player who has made a positive impact in their community.

A $250,000 donation is made to a charity of the winner’s choice. The other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice.

Former Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth won the award after the 2021 season. This year’s winner will be announced at the NFL Honors show ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

The full list of nominees appears below.

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz

Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom

Ravens safety Chuck Clark

Bills tackle Dion Dawkins

Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson

Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard

Browns guard Joel Bitonio

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Broncos guard Dalton Risner

Lions quarterback Jared Goff

Packers running back Aaron Jones

Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard

Jaguars guard Tyler Shatley

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Raiders punter A.J. Cole

Chargers safety Derwin James

Rams guard Tremayne Anchrum

Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy

Saints linebacker Demario Davis

Giants running back Saquon Barkley

Jets defensive lineman Solomon Thomas

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward

49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett

Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston

Titans running back Derrick Henry

Commanders tackle Charles Leno Jr.