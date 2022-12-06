NFL announces 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees

The NFL has unveiled this year’s list of nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
The award has been given out since 1970 and was renamed for the late Bears star in 1999. The award honors a player for his excellence on and off the field with each team nominating a player who has made a positive impact in their community.
A $250,000 donation is made to a charity of the winner’s choice. The other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice.
Former Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth won the award after the 2021 season. This year’s winner will be announced at the NFL Honors show ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
The full list of nominees appears below.
Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz
Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom
Ravens safety Chuck Clark
Bills tackle Dion Dawkins
Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson
Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard
Browns guard Joel Bitonio
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Broncos guard Dalton Risner
Lions quarterback Jared Goff
Packers running back Aaron Jones
Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey
Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard
Jaguars guard Tyler Shatley
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Raiders punter A.J. Cole
Chargers safety Derwin James
Rams guard Tremayne Anchrum
Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen
Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy
Saints linebacker Demario Davis
Giants running back Saquon Barkley
Jets defensive lineman Solomon Thomas
Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham
Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward
49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett
Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston
Titans running back Derrick Henry
Commanders tackle Charles Leno Jr.