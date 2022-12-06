On Our Way Home: Chapter Four

Anthony Zych

Upper lip lined in sweat and lower lip coated in something else entirely, my mouth continued to hover over the opening to the can. I braced for a second wave. Judge Robertson instructed the bailiff to take the jury back to their room. I tried to ignore the sounds filling my ears, first the gasps and then the guffaws. They came from every direction. Opposing counsel. A smattering of onlookers. Maybe even some of the jurors. My main concern continued to be preparing for the next blast, if there was going to be one.

There wouldn’t be, at least not yet. After the jury exited through the door to the right of the bench and the bailiff pushed it shut with something close to a slam, the next phase of the trial—an unexpected one—began almost instantly.

Already on his feet, Anderson started to speak, without being invited by the judge to do so.

“Your Honor, this is highly irregular,” Anderson said. “Mr. Persepio clearly is not well. Under the circumstances, my only option on behalf of my clients is to request a mistrial. Without prejudice, of course.”

“Mistrial?” I said, jerking my head up from the plastic tub I now enveloped in my arms like Pooh with a honeypot. “He wants to pull the plug and start this thing from scratch? I’m fine. I’ll be ready to go in a minute.”

Judge Robertson tilted his head and stared at me from over his reading glasses. I finally became conscious of the fact that I had a trash can hovering under my head. A giant feedbag. In reverse.

“Mr. Persepio, you’ve got a little something on your chin,” he rasped under flaring eyebrows.

I felt blood pulse and flow even more strongly through and across the flesh of my cheeks. Sandy Matherson, God love her, held out a napkin she’d been toting around in her purse. It smelled like stale cigarettes. I rubbed it over and along my jawline. I placed the trash can full of my puke back onto the tile floor, dropping the napkin atop a mess that was already sending stray hints of a foul stink into the air.

“Thank you, Your Honor. And I truly appreciate Mr. Anderson’s concern. But I’m fine.”

“You didn’t seem fine two minutes ago,” the judge said.

“Well, yes. I know. I’m sorry. It happened. But I’m fine now.”

Anderson seized the opening.

“Your Honor, if I may. We can’t expect the jury to focus appropriately and completely on Mr. Persepio’s presentation if they are in constant fear that he may vomit on them.”

“Again,” I said, “I truly appreciate Mr. Anderson’s concern. Although I’m not sure why he’d want the jury to be focusing appropriately and completely on my presentation. As I see it, that would help his clients, if the jury isn’t listening to me. Of course, it would help his clients even more if they could avoid having this case go to a verdict three days before Christmas.”

“Let’s close the record for now,” Judge Robertson said, glancing at his court reporter in a signal to turn off the audio recording and to stop pressing the nondescript keys that generated a series of letters and spaces making no sense whatsoever to the untrained eye. “I’d like to see the lawyers in my chambers in twenty minutes, sharp. Mr. Persepio, I suggest you take advantage of this opportunity to get yourself some fresh air. I prefer that the receptacle in my office remain filled only with paper.”

I had nothing else to say. I steadied myself against the table as Judge Robertson exited through the door directly behind his seat. I turned to Sandy Matherson, who seemed confused and horrified, but also genuinely concerned.

“Honey, are you OK?”

“I’m fine,” I told her. I turned to her husband. He sat in the front row of the gallery, arms crossed tightly against a red flannel shirt that had dried egg yolk or something that looked like it on the left side of the collar. “I’m fine.”

Earl Matherson worked as a coal miner. I avoided his grip whenever I could, since he always seemed to save a little extra squeeze just for me, a possible reminder that he wanted Sandy to hire someone else to handle her case. Then and there, I wished she’d listened to him.

“What’s happening?” Sandy said to me.

“I’m not sure. We’ll talk to the judge and figure out how to proceed. They want a mistrial. That means they want to start over again, from scratch.”

“Well, I don’t want to do that,” she said. The twisting expression on Earl’s face made it clear he didn’t want to do that, either.

“That won’t happen,” I said. “I mean, I’m pretty sure it won’t happen.”

“So what’s going to happen?” she said, genuinely curious and without a hint of frustration or impatience.

“I don’t know,” I said.

I told Sandy, loud enough for Earl to hear, that I’d take Judge Robertson’s advice and get some fresh air. I didn’t think I needed it, but nothing would be happening for another twenty minutes (eighteen and a half, at this point), so I decided to take a quick walk.

I opted for the steps instead of the elevator, just to get my juices (other than gastric) flowing a little bit. The staircase was wide; if I got woozy, I could just collapse sideways. Maybe just roll down to the next landing.

Fortunately for me, and for the two or three people who were climbing the stairs across from me, I didn’t wipe out on the way from the third floor to ground level. I turned toward the light coming through the opening at the front of the courthouse, a deep and sweeping revolving door with traditional rectangular glass entrances on each side. I pushed my way through the spinning exit, hoping to make it outside before the security guards who may have heard about what had happened could say anything to me.

The weather continued to be far better than seasonal. Global warming or whatever, I didn’t mind not having to traipse around in puddles and piles of gray slush during the final days of the calendar year. I took a left and began to stroll down Main Street. It felt good to hear my heels clicking against the concrete. With nearly all of the storefronts long since vacated, I was mostly alone with my thoughts and the Christmas decorations lining the street, along with the tinny chimes of Silver Bells coming through small speakers mounted on the street lamps. I remembered being eleven years old and singing in a deliberately irritating voice “silver bells, my butt smells” in order to get a rise out of my parents, along with a laugh out of my brother.

I breathed the town’s still and open air deep into my lungs. It was clean for the most part, thanks to the relative lack of cars rolling down the one-way street pointing back toward the courthouse. I felt better already. I’d overcome whatever it was that had caused me to surrender my breakfast at an extremely inopportune moment. I wanted to get back to the courtroom, to deliver my closing argument to the jury. To get Sandy Matherson the justice she deserved. And to secure for myself the thirty-three-percent chunk of the verdict as the fee.

I checked my phone. I needed to get back to Judge Robertson’s chambers in eleven minutes. I kept moving farther down the long blocks of the largely deserted downtown, happy that none of the random folks who saw me realized I’d just endured the biggest embarrassment of my professional life. Still, I wanted to immediately face those who had seen (and heard) me throw up in open court. I wanted to get back on that horse, to commence a closing argument that would soon have them forgetting that Sandy Matherson’s lawyer had puked in their presence. Maybe they’d view me heroically, like Michael Jordan in that game where he supposedly had the flu, but actually had either food poisoning or a hangover.

The fact that I already felt fine made the incident seem even more confusing. Was something wrong with me? I resolved to get a physical after the holidays. A good one, not from the guy I’d call whenever I needed a no-questions-asked prescription to be filled over the phone but a real, honest-to-goodness, needle-in-the-arm, finger-up-the-keister examination. I reminded myself that I was fewer than five years from fifty, the birthday that provided the ultimate line of demarcation between “my God, he was so young” and “well, I guess he had a pretty full life.” I think I heard a comedian say that before. I’m half of a decade away from not finding it very funny.

I pivoted on the concrete sidewalk with eight minutes left until it was time to plead with Judge Robertson to let me continue. The wind started to blow against my face on the way back to the courthouse. It buffeted my cheeks, tickled my nose. It kept me alert and sharp. I’d need it, especially with Anderson already pushing for a mistrial. The thought of doing this all over again from scratch would have made me nauseous, if I hadn’t already rid myself of anything that could be ejected from the upper reaches of my digestive system.

I tried to clear my head as I moved, preparing for whatever may happen. Steeling myself for whatever tack I may need to take in order to persuade the judge that, no, I won’t spray bits of last night’s mostly digested chicken all over the front row of the jury box. I’d worked too hard to get the dimpled ball perfectly situated on the tee, and I’d already missed it and fallen down with my first swing. I had every intention to ease back into position and pound it three hundred and twenty-five yards, straight and true.

As I approached the main doors, I noticed my car parked on the street along the far side of the building. I hadn’t dropped any coins in the parking meter, and I wondered whether I’d already gotten yet another ticket that would end up in the glove box until I remembered to get them all paid. That’s when I spotted a dull orange contraption had become attached to the right front wheel. A clamp. A Denver boot. Well, screw you Colorado. This was the last thing I needed to see.

I broke into a light jog, for no real reason. The boot clung to the rim, inseparable from the structure. It was going nowhere, like that facehugging spider or whatever it was that planted the original alien that exploded out of John Hurt’s stomach. (Baby Michael and I had watched that movie late one night, and we both couldn’t sleep right for a week.) As I got closer, I noticed another car parked crookedly in front of mine. It was the same blue Chevy from the highway.

The old man stood there, his back to the rear bumper of his car. He was studying the Subaru, for some reason. I called out to him.

“Sir?” I said. “Mister? I see you got your tire fixed.”

He kept his eyes on the front end of my car.

“I think I may have run into you a little bit when I was parking. Just a little bit.”

I entered the space between the two cars, getting a little too close to the old man, but it was the only way I could see what was going on. I checked the Subaru. Everything seemed to be in order.

“Did you hit it? I don’t see any marks.”

“I think so. I don’t know. I heard a sound when I was backing up. Maybe my wife broke wind. She does that sometimes. She thinks just because she’s hard of hearing I am, too.”

“I think that probably sounds a little different from running into a car.”

“Well, you haven’t had her cooking.”

I remembered that I needed to get back to Judge Robertson’s chambers. I decided to worry about the bumper and the boot later.

“I need to go,” I said to him.

His eyes absorbed my face from behind the milky lenses of his glasses.

“You’re always in a hurry. Why is that?”

“It’s a busy day. I told you before, I need to be in court.”

“Why aren’t you in there, then?”

“I’m on my way back in,” I said. “It’s a long story. But I’m glad you got your tire fixed.”

“Did you see you’ve got something on your wheel? I don’t know what that thing is. I think I have a screwdriver in the trunk. I can try to pop it off for you.”

“That won’t be necessary,” I said to him, fighting off a smile. “But I do need to go.”

He motioned toward the car.

“Do you want to see her? I told her I saw you.”

“I have to go,” I said, and I started toward the front door to the courthouse. “I really am glad your tire is fixed. I thought you said you were on your way home.”

“We are,” he said. I could feel him watching me as I spun around and made my way back inside.