On Our Way Home: Chapter Thirteen

Anthony Zych

I sat there, waiting for Joseph. A feeling of confusion and serenity wrestled within me, one never quite able to pin the other against the mat. I didn’t try to sort them out, didn’t try to prioritize one. I just existed in those minutes. I wasn’t sure how many elapsed. I pulled up the holiday station on the satellite radio and allowed the music to envelop me.

I thought of Christmases gone by. The years with my parents and Baby Michael. I sifted through the memories of the wonder and the anticipation. The days of believing in a magic that made the month of December distinctly different from the other eleven. The hours of watching and hoping and the comfort and the feelings of safety and security and a sense that, at the time they had fully taken over, they would never end.

I didn’t think of my parents as much as I used to. I never thought of my brother. I remember realizing for the first time as a kid that my parents someday would be gone. I never imagined Baby Michael would join them in whatever or wherever or however things went once it all ended here. I was still mad at him for leaving. It was the kind of grudge that never would be resolved, because he wasn’t around for us to argue or or cuss or fight our way through it. The only way I could express my frustration was to ignore his memory.

It all had happened so fast. Somewhere beneath my own selfish sense of loss I felt something. Was it guilt? Regret? I didn’t know. He’d never shared with me the feelings and the fears and the sickness and whatever else it was that had caused him to do to himself what he did. I remained grateful my parents didn’t have to endure the despair I’d experienced when we buried their youngest child.

I didn’t want to go to his funeral. I was too angry with him for doing it. But I had no choice. I was the only one left. With my parents gone, it all fell to me. All of it. The arrangements, the conversations with the employees of the funeral home who had developed an annoyingly polished routine for dealing with those who were dealing with unimaginable loss. They acted like they knew, but they really had no idea.

The selection of the plot, right across from my parents. I hadn’t visited the place since the day they lowered his coffin into the ground. I had no desire to return. I wished I’d picked a different cemetery for him. I didn’t know that the torment of seeing his headstone would keep me from ever seeing theirs again. From standing there, reflecting and contemplating and praying or whatever I would do while standing over the spot where they’d forever rest. I considered making the trip that very day, a hundred miles from where I continued to go on while the three of them permanently did not.

I tried to remember where I’d put the old photo album. The one I couldn’t bring myself to open and peruse. The one that would supplement so many memories of the three of them. I resolved to find it as soon as I got home. Just as quickly, I decided not to do it–and definitely not to go to their graves–not with Christmas so close. I needed to be present for my own family. Nothing good would come from wallowing in days gone by, days that would never return. I needed to make memories my own children would be able to access years from now. I wanted them to remember me in a way that filled them not with mixed messages but with a consistent atmosphere of warmth and love and safety and everything else I tried so hard to give them.

Was I doing that? I considered the question carefully. I worked too hard, just like my own father had done. I wanted to set an example that would carry them deep into their own lives. I hoped I was crafting the right one. I doubted whether I actually was.

My mind returned to the past two days, the strange series of events that had been complicated by the old man and woman who had entered my life without warning and who kept showing up, to the point where I was now expecting it. Where would I see them next? I didn’t know, but I knew I would.

The songs played, one after another. The songs that bridged a stream of holiday seasons spanning forty long years. It was one hell of a time to have a midlife crisis. I always assumed I’d just buy a fast car before settling into that slow march toward the end. I hated these emotions, but I also embraced them. I had a feeling the next few days would go a long way toward shaping whatever would come next for me. This unexpected, baffling development that I struggled in futility to comprehend. What path had I suddenly found myself on? I didn’t know, and I didn’t think I’d have much say in where it would take me from here.

I saw some of Joseph’s friends beginning to filter out of the gym and migrate to the various other cars that had arrived to take them home. I realized I’d been crying again. I became self-conscious of it. I tried to pull myself together. Joseph emerged from the doors to the gym, face hypnotized by his screen, buds dangling from his ears. He glanced my way long enough to see where I’d parked. I hurried to rub away the lingering tears and turned off the radio. As he opened the door, I felt the cold air rush inside the car. He sat across from me. He didn’t seem to notice anything was wrong before I started the car and drove.

He said nothing. I said nothing. I tried to push aside everything that I’d been feeling and thinking, to bring myself back to the present. Back to this Christmas, and to this Christmas only.

The trip home continued in silence. I focused on the road. I eventually could feel him looking at me, as his attention somehow broke from whatever it was he and the rest of his generation did on their phones. I pretended not to notice.

“Dad,” he said, “is everything OK?”

“It’s fine,” I said, forcing a smile. “Everything is fine. It’s great. It’s Christmas.”

“Well, not for two more days.”

“You’re right,” I said, hoping my voice wouldn’t crack and my face wouldn’t quiver. “Two more days.”

“Did you get something for Mom?”

Shit, I hadn’t. I hadn’t even thought of it. I struggled every year to come up with something that would be sufficient, that would be memorable, that would reflect my appreciation for everything she did. And there was still time for me to avoid the annual rush to get something at the last minute, usually with minimal thought or effort.

This fresh notion of this forgotten obligation gave me something that hopefully would let me turn the page on the past couple of days, a project that would require effort and creativity and an amount of cash that wouldn’t blow the household budget to smithereens. That was the basic reality of buying gifts for a spouse. The money came from one pot, the same shared dollars that otherwise ensured all bills would be paid on a timely basis.

I embraced the previously neglected challenge of coming up with the right gift for Linda, since it would carry me through the rest of that day and maybe some of the next one, dragging me away from these twists and turns that had me digging up memories that were better left unremembered.

“I’ll take care of it,” I said to him. “It’ll be from all of us.”

“Make sure it’s something nice.”

I told him I would, that she’d be happy with it. I hoped I would be able to accomplish that. Even if, deep down, I doubted that I actually could.

