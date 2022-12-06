Panthers sign T.J. Carrie to 53-player roster

Getty Images

The Panthers had an open roster spot after waiving quarterback Baker Mayfield. They filled it Tuesday.

The team announced it signed practice squad cornerback T.J. Carrie to the 53-player roster.

Carolina elevated the veteran defensive back from the practice squad for the previous two games. He played six special teams snaps against the Ravens and 15 defensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps against the Broncos.

Carrie, 32, has four tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He has a background with interim coach Steve Wilks and defensive coordinator Al Holcomb from Cleveland.