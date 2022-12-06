Panthers work out three quarterbacks, sign Davis Cheek to their practice squad

Getty Images

The Panthers waived Baker Mayfield on Monday, leaving them with Sam Darnold and PJ Walker at the position with rookie Matt Corral on injured reserve. They added another to their practice squad Tuesday.

The Panthers worked out Kurt Benkert, Davis Cheek and Reid Sinnett.

They signed Cheek.

The Elon University product signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent this spring.

The team’s quarterbacks room surely will look different again next season. The Panthers have started seven quarterbacks the past four seasons, having traded for Teddy Bridgewater, Darnold and Mayfield and signing Cam Newton as a free agent.