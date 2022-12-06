PFT’s Week 14 2022 NFL power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on December 6, 2022, 9:13 AM EST
Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles
1. Eagles (11-1; last week No. 2): They’re back on top — and they may stick around for a while this time.

2. Cowboys (9-3; No. 3): Could there be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown in Dallas on Christmas Eve?

3. Bills (9-3; No. 5): They’re back in the driver’s seat for the AFC playoff field.

4. Chiefs (9-3; No. 1): They still haven’t won in Cincinnati since Reagan’s first term.

5. 49ers (8-4; No. 6): The team that made Jimmy Garoppolo into a handoff machine for most of the 2019 postseason will be fine without him now.

6. Vikings (10-2; No. 7): They keep finding a way when it matters most.

7. Bengals (8-4; No. 8): Three wins over the Chiefs in the 2022 calendar year should get them some sort of trophy.

8. Dolphins (8-4; No. 4): Although few teams have a defense as good as San Francisco’s, the loss to the 49ers is a reason for concern.

9. Ravens (8-4; No. 9): Another late-season injury to Lamar Jackson could result in another missed playoffs.

10. Seahawks (7-5; No. 12): They’ll likely need to qualify as a wild-card, and they’re currently in position to grab a spot.

11. Giants (7-4-1; No. 10): The slow fade continues. There’s a great opportunity to change that when the Eagles come to town this weekend. Or to see it get worse.

12. Commanders (7-5-1; No. 15): Seventy minutes against the Giants, a week off, and at least 60 more minutes against the Giants after that.

13. Patriots (6-6; No. 11): Bill Belichick has built up a ton of equity over the years. He’s burning up plenty of it up this year.

14. Titans (7-5; No. 13): A year after being the top seed, they’re on track to face the top wild-card team in the opening round.

15. Jets (7-5; No. 14): They may not get to the playoffs, but they may have finally found their long-term quarterback in Mike White.

16. Buccaneers (6-6; No. 17): The Saints couldn’t hold the lead, in part because Donovan Smith was holding on every play.

17. Chargers (6-6; No. 16): “We’re three games better than the Rams” isn’t going to fly.

18. Lions (5-7; No. 19): They could make things very interesting, if they could steal the No. 7 seed.

19. Browns (5-7; No. 20): The quarterback of a Rust Belt team was showing plenty of it on Sunday. When they play an actual NFL team this week, that could be a problem.

20. Steelers (5-7; No. 21): Why should you never write off Mike Tomlin? Here’s why.

21. Raiders (5-7; No. 23): The 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception playoff game could be a de facto playoff game.

22. Panthers (4-8; No. 22): Mayberry wasn’t for Mayfield.

23. Falcons (5-8; No. 18): It’s time to see what Desmond Ridder can do.

24. Packers (5-8; No. 25): A loss would have ended things for the Packers. A win over the Bears doesn’t change a whole lot, yet.

25. Jaguars (4-8; No. 24): The Jags are the kid who gets straight As once per year and otherwise is flunking out.

26. Cardinals (4-8; No. 26): They finally had a good excuse for not showing up.

27. Colts (4-8-1; No. 27): A 54-19 loss makes it harder for Jim Irsay to justify keeping Jeff Saturday for 2023. That won’t stop Irsay from trying.

28. Saints (4-9; No. 28): Having to wait 13 days to play again makes that one even harder to digest.

29. Rams (3-9; No. 29): The “eff them picks” team will display a much more welcoming attitude toward the various excuses they’re already making as to why they stink this year.

30. Bears (3-10; No. 30): Before the season, it was fair to wonder whether the new regime wanted to keep Justin Fields. Fields may soon be thinking about whether he wants to stay there.

31. Broncos (3-9; No. 31): They aren’t giving up, which is good. They’re still not winning, which is bad.

32. Texans (1-10-1; No. 32): Twenty years after they were the most recent expansion team, maybe it’s time to start thinking about contraction.

20 responses to “PFT’s Week 14 2022 NFL power rankings

  1. Bengals are being massively slighted here.
    They just beat the Chiefs again, in a game that they largely controlled despite the score being close, have been exceptional against winning teams having beaten the Chiefs, Dolphins, Titans, Jets while losing to the Cowboys and Ravens both on last second field goals.
    This team played in the Super Bowl, and probably would have won if not for some iffy penalties, and they’ve thoroughly disrespected since then with few giving them much chance to be that competitive again. It took time for their revamped O-line to solidify, 29 sacks in their first 8 games yet only 5 in their past 4, but even that major weakness seems to be gone. Even significant injuries have slowed them down.
    Newsflash going into week 14, Cincinnati is really good.

  2. How can you keep us ranked so low when we continue stacking wins like this? Not even in the teens? Let me assure you we will give the Ravens the what for this Sunday at Acrisure. Which by the way should be flexed into the Sunday night game instead of the sinking Dolphins and the perennial ne’er-do-well Chargers. BORING! With Kenny “Wicked” Pickett maintaining his vice-like grip on Rookie of the Year honors leading all rookie quarterbacks in passing AND rushing the Steelers will run the table against the Ravens and maybe next week we will have a more realistic ranking. GO STEELERS!

  3. Vikings finding a way to win?
    When your opponents fumble snaps or drop passes in the end zone, is that them finding a way to win or more of an indication of blind luck?
    And luck always runs out…

  5. The 49ers could be one of the most overrated teams in recent history.
    Please review their schedule.

  6. Bring the 49ers game to Miami and Miami wins. This is the second time in their last two games that Miami had to travel to play the 49ers. Next is the Chargers, another cross country team that Miami has stay out West to prepare for. Then comes another cross country game (from Los Angeles) to Buffalo. Buffalo had to travel cross country once this year, and that was in week 1.

    Schedule makers weren’t good to Miami this year, that’s for sure.

  7. Both the Bills and Chiefs are both overrated right now. Preseason darlings, in-season underachievers. They’ve both had some fortunate wins and it wouldn’t be that surprising if neither made it to the AFC championship game with the way they’re playing now.

  8. The Bengals see your continued slight, and raise you with more wins. See you in February haters!

  9. malcomreynolds says:
    >>>Bengals are being massively slighted here.<<<

    The Vikings have the second-best record in the entire league at 10-2 and are ranked No. 6, but the 8-4 Bengals at No. 7 are the ones being "massively slighted"?

  10. Kenny Pickett isn’t winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, citizenstrange. Considering Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Christian Watson, Kenneth Walker III, and Dameon Pierce (and that’s without even mentioning Breece Hall if he didn’t get injured), I’m not even sure Pickett finishes in the top 5.

  11. citizenstrange says:
    December 6, 2022 at 9:23 am
    How can you keep us ranked so low when we continue stacking wins like this? Not even in the teens? Let me assure you we will give the Ravens the what for this Sunday at Acrisure. Which by the way should be flexed into the Sunday night game instead of the sinking Dolphins and the perennial ne’er-do-well Chargers. BORING! With Kenny “Wicked” Pickett maintaining his vice-like grip on Rookie of the Year honors leading all rookie quarterbacks in passing AND rushing the Steelers will run the table against the Ravens and maybe next week we will have a more realistic ranking. GO STEELERS!
    —————
    Why are Pittsburgh fans so whiny this year? Accept the fact your team is no good and currently sitting in the AFCN basement. The Steelers are “stacking wins” at the same rate as my Browns. Not impressive. At least Cleveland fans can laugh when we lose. Pittsburgh just gets delusional.

  12. Your added comment about wondering if Fields will want to stay in Chicago is ridiculous. Poles has had to undo years of terrible contracts and roster issues from the previous GM. Starting next year Da Bears can literally afford to start upgrading the team around Justin.

  13. The best part of watching the Packers-Bears game was listening to the announcers praise Justin Fields for his development, maturity, and really coming in to his own for 3 quarters. Then he threw 2 picks in the 4ths. Crickets.

  14. MortimerInMiami says:
    December 6, 2022 at 9:26 am
    The 49ers could be one of the most overrated teams in recent history.
    Please review their schedule.

    ________________________

    Are you serious? They just kicked your Miami teams rear end with a rookie 3rd string QB and you are still running your mouth?

  15. The 49’ers might be the one team where it doesn’t matter who is playing QB. Between that defense, the run game and their skill position players, I honestly wonder if it matters.

    Coach Shanahan, can I have a shot at playing QB for a half?

  16. The Vikings have been the luckiest team in the NFL this year. That tends to turn at some point. Absolutely nobody is scared of them despite their record. Except maybe the Texans since they’re not an NFL team anymore.

  17. From the very first draft choice (David Carr) the Texans have been losers.
    The ownership has continually insulted players and fans.
    The management has always been questionable mentally and morally.
    With the hiring of Lovie, I believe that the team has actually found the bottom.
    The 2222 NFL Draft is proof that no person in this entire organization has a clue.
    How does a an organization draft an often injured player with a top 3 draft choice.

  19. I’m a Patriots fan, and let me be the first one of us to say that this ranking is way too high.

  20. My Top Ten TEAM Rankings:
    1. 49ers – Mr. Irrelevant has become Relevant & that defense is dominant
    2. Eagles – They just keep winning
    3. Bengals – Turning it on and getting healthy at the right time
    4. Chiefs – Mahomes is still the best QB – may be back at #1 team at EOY
    5. Bills – can they get over the hump and beat the two teams above in the playoffs
    6. Cowboys – fools good, let’s see them beat a real team in a big spot
    7. Dolphins – 49ers showed them how to win in the playoffs
    8. Bucs – many will hate on this but we all know that you cannot count out Tom Brady
    9. Vikings – you think I am taking Cousins over Brady? lol
    10. Seahawks – Geno continues to make it happen this year

