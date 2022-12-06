Raiders sign Kyle Peko to the active roster

Getty Images

The Raiders made a couple of changes to their defensive line on Tuesday.

The team has signed defensive tackle Kyle Peko to the active roster from the practice squad. They waived defensive tackle Kendal Vickers in a corresponding move.

Peko appeared in three of the last four games as a practice squad elevation. He had three tackles in those appearances.

Peko has also seen time for the Titans, Bills, and Broncos since the 2016 season. He has 26 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in 24 career games.

Vickers had 10 tackles in eight games for the Raiders this year. He had 10 tackles and two sacks in 17 games over the last two seasons.

The Raiders also announced that they have signed linebacker Austin Calitro to the practice squad.