Rams get Baker Mayfield on waivers

The rumors of Baker Mayfield heading to the Rams were true.

Mayfield was awarded to the Rams on waivers today. He’ll reportedly fly to Los Angeles tonight and could play as soon as Thursday night for the Rams, who are desperate at the quarterback position with Matthew Stafford injured.

The Rams will pay Mayfield $1.35 million for the remainder of this season. Mayfield will hit free agency after the season, and although the Rams are invested in Stafford as their franchise quarterback, they’ll surely evaluate Mayfield for the possibility of bringing him back as Stafford’s backup next year.

There’s no immediate word on how many other teams put in waiver claims for Mayfield, but the 3-9 Rams are currently third in the waiver order, so only the Bears and Texans — the two teams with worse records — could have gotten Mayfield once the Rams put in a claim.

The Panthers, who traded for Mayfield over the summer, are now off the hook for that $1.35 million remaining on his 2022 salary.