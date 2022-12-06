Rams get Baker Mayfield on waivers

December 6, 2022
The rumors of Baker Mayfield heading to the Rams were true.

Mayfield was awarded to the Rams on waivers today. He’ll reportedly fly to Los Angeles tonight and could play as soon as Thursday night for the Rams, who are desperate at the quarterback position with Matthew Stafford injured.

The Rams will pay Mayfield $1.35 million for the remainder of this season. Mayfield will hit free agency after the season, and although the Rams are invested in Stafford as their franchise quarterback, they’ll surely evaluate Mayfield for the possibility of bringing him back as Stafford’s backup next year.

There’s no immediate word on how many other teams put in waiver claims for Mayfield, but the 3-9 Rams are currently third in the waiver order, so only the Bears and Texans — the two teams with worse records — could have gotten Mayfield once the Rams put in a claim.

The Panthers, who traded for Mayfield over the summer, are now off the hook for that $1.35 million remaining on his 2022 salary.

  3. It’s actually not a bad move. His salary is manageable, and if another term brings him in as a bridge quarterback next offseason, it’s very helpful in the comp picks formula.

  6. Good fit no cap or picks to get anyone else. Realistically Stafford was a turnover machine and they got a ring in spite of him.

  7. Baker Mayfield will fit right in with a 3-9 team.

  8. The Texans are angling for the top pick so they can draft their QB and the Bears are set at the position. Rams make sense but you have to wonder if the 49ers put in a waiver claim.

  12. Man those scrams look good for years to come. Lol.
    Well at least they won a Super Bowl. So, I think it was worth it.

  14. Seems like $1.35M tossed in the toilet. I mean, did the NFL put them up to this for upcoming prime time ratings? That’s the only reason I can think Rams would grab him. They’re going no where but home.

  15. The Broncos were stupid not to pick him up. Perhaps Baker would have lit a burner under Russ’s butt and he would finally start to cook.

  16. Right now Baker’s pouting because he’s not a 49er. The Rams are just killing time until next season just like the Panthers did with him before them, and the Browns did before them. &Baker probably doesnt blame himself for any of this bad luck either LOL good luck but this is a really petty move by the Rams, theyre such a sad joke that nobody is laughing

  18. Eff them picks – who needs em? They just got them their 2nd #1 overall pick at QB position off the waiver wire!

    If Baker is smart, he will resign with them on a friendly deal, with a chance to succeed Stafford on a talented team with good coaching for the first time in his career.

