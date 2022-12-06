Rams OC Liam Coen on Baker Mayfield: It’s a chance to evaluate talent

Getty Images

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is joining the Rams as a waiver claim and offensive coordinator Liam Coen stressed evaluation when discussing the decision to add the 2018 first overall pick to the roster.

Coen said that he’s “only heard great things” about Mayfield, who was waived by the Panthers at his request on Monday. Coen added that he believes Mayfield can “pick things up pretty quickly” and that his presence will help the team continue “to evaluate the offense, the other players” in addition to getting an up-close look at a player head coach Sean McVay and others in the organization liked when he was coming into the league.

“It’s a chance to evaluate,” Coen said at a press conference. “You’re looking for competition at every position. You’re looking for a chance to evaluate talent.”

Coen said he couldn’t say if Mayfield will have a chance to play against the Raiders on Thursday night or if he will play at all, although it’s hard to do much evaluation of a quarterback who isn’t playing. If and when Mayfield does take the field, Coen said the team is “realistic” about how much they’ll be able to do given the short amount of time Mayfield will have to learn the offense.