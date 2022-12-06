Rams were only team to put in a waiver claim for Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

Only one team wanted Baker Mayfield.

The Rams were the only team that put in a waiver claim for Mayfield, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Under the NFL waiver system, when the Panthers put Mayfield on waivers, all 31 other teams had an opportunity to put in a claim for him, and the team with the worst record that put in a claim would get him. The Rams were third in the waiver order, but that didn’t matter because no other team wanted him anyway.

Although Mayfield is a big name and a former No. 1 overall pick, the rest of the league figured his poor play this season, combined with the fact that the season is almost over, meant he was unlikely to contribute anything this season.

Still, that only one team put in a claim for Mayfield shows that no other team even thought it was worth bringing him in for the rest of the year to get an early evaluation and consider signing him in free agency next year. That doesn’t bode well for Mayfield’s hopes of generating much interest when he hits free agency in March.