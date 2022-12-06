Rams were only team to put in a waiver claim for Baker Mayfield

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 6, 2022, 6:06 PM EST
Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

Only one team wanted Baker Mayfield.

The Rams were the only team that put in a waiver claim for Mayfield, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Under the NFL waiver system, when the Panthers put Mayfield on waivers, all 31 other teams had an opportunity to put in a claim for him, and the team with the worst record that put in a claim would get him. The Rams were third in the waiver order, but that didn’t matter because no other team wanted him anyway.

Although Mayfield is a big name and a former No. 1 overall pick, the rest of the league figured his poor play this season, combined with the fact that the season is almost over, meant he was unlikely to contribute anything this season.

Still, that only one team put in a claim for Mayfield shows that no other team even thought it was worth bringing him in for the rest of the year to get an early evaluation and consider signing him in free agency next year. That doesn’t bode well for Mayfield’s hopes of generating much interest when he hits free agency in March.

Permalink 33 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

33 responses to “Rams were only team to put in a waiver claim for Baker Mayfield

  2. I wouldn’t be surprised if this was a bit of a wink-nod situation by the league. Rams are going nowhere but have four prime time games left and the broadcast partners need at least some kind of storyline.

  5. If he plays well (he wont) and signs elsewhere, the Rams can get a low to moderate compensatory draft pick.
    If he does well, lets see what sucker team signs him in the off season.

    Realistically – he needs to be a backup for a couple of years then try again

  7. All it takes is one team for Mayfield’s career to continue. He should make the most of this opportunity because his chances are running out.

  9. Pretty clear that any QB was going to struggle on the panthers. Just ignoring his good work is short sighted. The Browns did everything they could wrong in developing a QB. 4 head coaches sure…. 5 OCs and all to start a year. Not to mention Hue and Freddy were the HCs. Then played him for a year with one arm. Don’t know why baker grtd the hate he does. Way more deserving guys

  10. Hard to believe it was just over a year ago, that Mayfield was turning his nose up at $30 million plus a year contract.

    All to bet on himself and show his true worth.

    Hope he’s saved some bux from those moronic commercials he was constantly being fed to America.

  13. Why put in waiver claim when everyone knew the Rams needed a QB & they were going to get him? Now; the Rams will be able to evaluate him, get him up to speed & have him available if their 3rd string QB gets hurt.

  14. Cleveland here. Baker will always be my guy. He just should have signed earlier and been done with it but he chose not to. That is on him.


  15. detroiter says:
    December 6, 2022 at 6:22 pm

    Things keep looking better and better for the Lions”

    Said no one ever

  17. In a season when backup QBs are often playing better than the starters they replaced, it seems that constantly criticized starters get emotionally drained and lose their edge. Backups are emotionally charged and are usually playing with a conservative playbook that helps them succeed better than the starter. Mayfield May play better than expected in LA simply because he is expected to fail.

  18. This is the continued fallout from outlier behavior by Browns ownership & management.

    How often does a team get to the divisional round of the playoffs with their #1-overall-pick QB and then suddenly dump him to pay a quarter-billion to some other random QB who hasn’t made it any further in the playoffs, and only made it that far a year longer ago?

    Say what you will about Mayfield and his ability, but every odd-seeming step in this saga ties straight back to the bizarre, hasty, unusual actions of the Browns “brain trust”.

  20. ezpkns34 says:


    detroiter says:
    December 6, 2022 at 6:22 pm

    Things keep looking better and better for the Lions”

    Said no one ever

    Apparently watching film and math are a hard thing for you. Just imagine if social media was around when Drew Bledsoe went down.

  21. kevpft says:
    December 6, 2022 at 6:49 pm
    This is the continued fallout from outlier behavior by Browns ownership & management.

    How often does a team get to the divisional round of the playoffs with their #1-overall-pick QB and then suddenly dump him to pay a quarter-billion to some other random QB who hasn’t made it any further in the playoffs, and only made it that far a year longer ago?

    Say what you will about Mayfield and his ability, but every odd-seeming step in this saga ties straight back to the bizarre, hasty, unusual actions of the Browns “brain trust”.

    ——————————

    This is the same team that had a coach that took them from a league joke to winning their first playoff game in some time. They then fired the coach who had to go make his career elsewhere.

  25. Rams won a Super Bowl after reviving former number 1 pick Stafford, maybe there is hope for Mayfield.

  26. Maybe he’ll become the next Geno Smith. Sit for 8 years and then become a starter and play lights out MVP quality QB. Nah…Baker will never be as good as Geno…well unless it’s leading the Stadium Book of the Month club.

  27. brownstown420 says:
    December 6, 2022 at 6:31 pm
    Pretty clear that any QB was going to struggle on the panthers. Just ignoring his good work is short sighted. The Browns did everything they could wrong in developing a QB. 4 head coaches sure…. 5 OCs and all to start a year. Not to mention Hue and Freddy were the HCs. Then played him for a year with one arm. Don’t know why baker grtd the hate he does. Way more deserving guys

    ==========================================

    He also had the best offensive line in football, 2 pro bowl wide receivers,2 pro bowl running backs including Arguably the best in the league, 2 quality tight ends and a dominant pass rusher. He is now on Headcoach number 6. He is an arrogant, overrated locker room cancer who plays like he has never watch a second of film. The only QB with worse character is guy who replaced him.

  28. acelesson says:
    December 6, 2022 at 6:48 pm
    He’ll be close to the studios to film commercials at least
    ——————
    Too bad all his commercials were shot at First Energy Stadium for a company that is headquartered in Cleveland.

  29. kevpft says:
    December 6, 2022 at 6:49 pm
    This is the continued fallout from outlier behavior by Browns ownership & management.

    How often does a team get to the divisional round of the playoffs with their #1-overall-pick QB and then suddenly dump him to pay a quarter-billion to some other random QB who hasn’t made it any further in the playoffs, and only made it that far a year longer ago?

    Say what you will about Mayfield and his ability, but every odd-seeming step in this saga ties straight back to the bizarre, hasty, unusual actions of the Browns “brain trust”.
    ————
    Easy. First, they had to play a crappy Steelers team to get there. Second, the defense scored all the points in that game, not Baker.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.