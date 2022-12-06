Report: Cowboys have concerns about whether Odell Beckham can play this season

Posted by Charean Williams on December 6, 2022, 3:40 PM EST
Washington Wizards v Miami Heat
Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after Sunday’s big win over the Colts that he would be comfortable “doing something uncomfortable” with Odell Beckham. Jones, though, took a different tone Tuesday, saying he was “not confident at all” with signing the free agent receiver without a workout.

It surely wasn’t a coincidence that Jones’ latest comments came after Beckham underwent a thorough physical at the team’s training facility with team doctors.

Indeed, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys have concerns that Beckham’s recovery from his torn anterior cruciate ligament has not progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January.

“It appears his rehabilitation will extend into the postseason,” Moore writes, with no guarantees that Beckham can play this season.

The Cowboys have viewed Beckham as being the player to put them over the top in 2022. If they have doubts about whether he will help them this season, there is no reason to sign him now.

Beckham, who visited the Giants and Bills last week, isn’t working out for teams, raising a red flag about where his rehab stands. Reports last month indicated doctors have cleared him.

When Beckham initially tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in 2020, he needed 11 months to return. He tore the same ACL in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 and underwent surgery Feb. 22.

Jones paused Tuesday before responding to a question about Beckham’s ability to play this season.

“I’m gonna kind keep that one at bay,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

In the first six games Beckham played after returning from his 2020 ACL tear, he made 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns. That’s an average of 2.8 catches and 38.7 yards per game.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Report: Cowboys have concerns about whether Odell Beckham can play this season

  3. I’m tired of hearing about him. What has he done lately? Nothing. He’s done for this year so why keep his name in the news? Say goodnight Odell.

  6. Thankfully Jerry saw through this. OBJ is looking for a payday, but he’s not ready to play yet. Let somebody else sign him and get stuck with a bad deal.

  9. OBJ really wants to have his cake and eat it too. Wants long term contract security, wants to play for a contender, won’t work out for teams. I’m hoping Jerry passes on this one, but who knows with him

  10. There’s not much season left and he’s not even working out for teams. Why would anybody think he’s likely to play?

  11. I’m happy that both Stephen and Jerry emphasize that they need to get help for this year. That means if he’s not available for a playoff run, then there’s no need to pick him up. Or, they build in incentives that are built around how far they go in the playoffs.

  12. All the dinners and hype for some dood who can even show you he can run 5 yards. What a circus 🤡

  13. I’m a Cowboy fan and have zero interest. I know he’s never been a full on diva, but he is a distraction. Cowboys locker room seems solid without the unneeded chaos he will bring. Plus, when I think OBJ, I only think about the boat pic, and the Giants record after that ridiculous picture was take.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.