Report: Lamar Jackson has a sprained PCL in knee

On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called Lamar Jackson week-to-week with his knee injury, noting that it’s unlikely the quarterback will play against the Steelers in Week 14.

Now there’s a little more clarity on the nature of Jackson’s injury.

Jackson has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his knee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter notes PCL sprains often keep players sidelined for one to three weeks.

Jackson has thrown for 2.242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He’s also the Ravens’ leading rusher with 764 yards and three TDs, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

A knee injury for a quarterback who runs as much as Jackson isn’t ideal. The Ravens could be more cautious with the signal-caller as he returns.

Tyler Huntley is slated to start at QB while Jackson is out. In two appearances this season, he’s thrown for 187 yards with an interception. He’s also rushed 10 times for 41 yards, including the game-winning touchdown in Sunday’s victory over Denver.

Currently at 8-4 and in first place in the AFC North, the Ravens play the Steelers in Pittsburgh this week. They’ll then take on the Browns, Falcons, Steelers again, and Bengals to close the 2022 regular season.