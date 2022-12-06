Report: No foot surgery for Jimmy Garoppolo, could return in 7-8 weeks

Posted by Josh Alper on December 6, 2022, 4:26 PM EST
Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s season was over when he fractured his foot last Sunday, but the door may not be totally closed on a return.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that doctors have determined that Garoppolo does not have a Lisfranc injury and that he does not require surgery in order for the fracture to heal. The report adds that Garoppolo could return in seven-to-eight weeks if his rehab goes smoothly.

Seven weeks from now would be the divisional round of the playoffs and the 49ers hope that they will still be playing football at that point. The conditional nature of Garoppolo’s return means that certainly won’t be something that they are planning on at this point.

In addition to the uncertainty about his recovery, making it to the divisional round would likely mean that rookie Brock Purdy has played well in Garoppolo’s place and that would make it difficult to make a change back to a player who missed nearly two months of action.

All of that will be determined down the line with the key takeaway for now being that Garoppolo’s recovery timeline is shorter than originally expected.

  2. Watch Mr. Irrelevant take the 49er to the divisional rounds and the NFC Championship game. Jimmy G starts Super Bowl 2023 in February.

  4. He’s made of glass, and although shows promise can’t stay on the field long enough to become a top tier quarterback. He’s gonna keep frustrating 49ers fans with his inevitable trip to IR

  5. Shanahan must pull out all the stops to win the division. Creative play calling, trick plays, gadgets, fake kicks and punts – gotta do it to win with a 3rd string rook

  6. Purdy confident Jimmy G would start the divisional round but can the Niners get that far?

  7. Garoppolo gets injured mainly because he plays hero ball. This latest injury is because instead of taking the sack, he tried to run with two huge linebackers hanging off of him.

  8. Garoppolo gets injured mainly because he plays hero ball. This latest injury is because instead of taking the sack, he tried to run with two huge linebackers hanging off of him.

    And if he pulls away from those LBs and gets a first down or throws a TD, we’re still talking about it and he’s “a gamer” or “gritty”. I don’t think that was hero ball at all.

  9. Jimmy should have thrown the damn ball away. Both season-ending injuries were just dumb and unnecessary.

    That said, is that an actual LOLphins fan showing his face after that beatdown? 😂😂

  10. lowercasejay says:
    December 6, 2022 at 5:07 pm
    Same sentiment about Lamar? Trey Lance? Justin Fields? Josh Allen? Patrick Mahomes? This is not basketball, there is no ‘hero ball’. Its fighting for every inch on the field.

  11. I wouldn’t attempt to pin the season on getting Jimmy G back in time. Kyle Shanahan, Shanahan in general, aren’t known for their sound advice on qb rehab, and return from injuries. The list is long and very distinguished…

  12. LOL, Niner fans were saying Purdy was the third coming (Trey and Jimmy were one and two) and now they’re calling for Jimmy Noodle Armed Glass to save the day.

  14. Forty Whiners fans are gearing up for another early round exit in the playoffs to an inferior team… Yep! this LoLphins fan is always gonna show his face son, win or lose. 😁🐬

