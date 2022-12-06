Report: Rams running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples headed to Arizona State

Getty Images

The Rams are losing their running backs coach.

Ra’Shaad Samples is headed to Arizona State to become the Sun Devils’ wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator, Matt Zenitz of On3 reports.

Samples, 27, was a rising star in the college coaching ranks before joining Sean McVay’s staff as the youngest position coach in the NFL.

He was headed to TCU to become the running backs coach under Sonny Dykes before accepting the Rams’ job this offseason. Samples previously spent three seasons under Dykes at SMU, including as a combination of running backs coach and assistant head coach in 2021.

Samples was a former four-star wide receiver at Oklahoma State who later transferred to play at the University of Houston. He stayed at UH and began his coaching career as a student assistant (2016-17) before joining the University of Texas staff as an assistant wide receivers coach in 2018.