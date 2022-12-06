Ron Rivera “comfortable” with Taylor Heinicke starting, Carson Wentz as backup

Getty Images

The Commanders have a bye in Week 14 and that gives the team a chance to take some stock of where things stand in various areas and head coach Ron Rivera said that he likes what he sees at quarterback right now.

Taylor Heinicke couldn’t lead the Commanders to a win over the Giants last Sunday and the offense hasn’t scored more than 20 points in any of their last three games, but they had won five of six before that 20-20 tie and they remain in good shape in the fight for a playoff spot in the NFC. That’s enough for Rivera to stick with Heinicke once Carson Wentz is back on the active roster.

“I feel comfortable with Taylor,” Rivera said, via Peter Hailey of NBCSportsWashington.com. “When Carson’s activated, he’ll be the primary backup and we’ll go from there.”

Heinicke has thrown five interceptions in seven starts, but Wentz was even less protective of the ball and wide receiver Terry McLaurin‘s production has spiked with Heinicke at quarterback. That’s part of the reason why Rivera feels confident that the Commanders can put more points on the board if needed.

“I do know, obviously, if we’re playing a high-powered offense and they score early, you’ve got to be able to match it and that’s one of the things we’ve got to be able to do, and I think we can,” Rivera said. “I think we have enough of the playmakers that if we get the balls in their hands, they can make plays.”

The Commanders will return in Week 15 for another game against the Giants and that would be a good moment for Heinicke to show that he can produce more scoring that he did last weekend.