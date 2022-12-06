Rumors fly of Baker Mayfield to the Rams

Getty Images

Later today, we’ll know whether former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is claimed on waivers and, if so, where he’ll go.

We looked at a bunch of possibilities earlier today.

Currently, the rumor making the rounds in league circles is that Mayfield will end up with the Rams.

Thanks to a 3-9 record, the Rams are currently third in the waiver priority, with only the Texans and Bears having greater dibs.

The Rams have lost starter Matthew Stafford, likely for the rest of the season. Backup John Wolford has been injured. Third-string rookie Bryce Perkins is still untested.

Also, the Rams have three straight nationally-televised games — four if the Week 17 game between the Rams and Chargers somehow isn’t flexed out of Sunday night. If Mayfield is on the team, there’s at least a reason to be mildly interested in watching the games.

Finally, claiming Mayfield ensures that the 49ers won’t get him. And there’s a very real rivalry between Rams coach Sean McVay and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. While it may not be the primary reason for claiming Mayfield, it doesn’t hurt.