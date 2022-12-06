Saints coach Dennis Allen on blowing lead to Buccaneers: “It stings, it sucks, it hurts”

Getty Images

Saints coach Dennis Allen was unsurprisingly unhappy after his team blew a 16-3 fourth-quarter lead and lost 17-3 to the Buccaneers on Monday night.

“It sucks. It stings. It hurts,” Allen said.

Allen said the game came down to a few plays the Saints didn’t make.

“We didn’t get it done,” Allen said. “We had some opportunities to make some plays and we didn’t make them.”

Allen acknowledged that the Saints let the Buccaneers hang around in a game the Saints had been dominating until the late fourth quarter.

“When you play Tom Brady and you have a chance to put him away, you have to put him away,” Allen said.

The Saints didn’t do that. Instead, Brady put away any real hope the Saints had of winning the NFC South. And the Saints’ loss placed Allen squarely on the hot seat.