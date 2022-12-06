Sean Payton says he’ll be coaching again “sooner than later”

Getty Images

Two teams currently have head-coaching vacancies. In fewer than five weeks, other teams will be joining them.

Someone presumably will explore the possibility of hiring Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton.

Appearing on Tom Brady‘s Let’s Go! podcast, Payton reiterated that he’ll be back.

“I think sooner than later,” Payton said. “I really enjoy the current job I have. . . . But I think relative to coaching, though, I know that I want to coach again and it’s not really been a secret. But I wanna find the right spot. And as Tom alluded to, you know, it’s still about the people. Because when it’s all done and it’s quiet, I don’t think it’s the money or the crowd cheers or the trophies or any of that other stuff. I think it’s about the journey with the people that you really enjoy. . . . So we’ll kind of see what happens. But sooner than later though, in fairness to that question. I think that, you know, if not this year, hopefully next year.”

The key for Payton will be finding the right fit. He’ll want to be in a position to help a team win. He’ll want to have influence over personnel. He’ll want to have a great quarterback or a clear path to one.

Earlier this year, the Dolphins wanted to pair Payton with Brady. It will be interesting to see whether that possibility resurfaces in 2023. Brady is due to be a free agent; he can join any team he chooses, including the team that Payton may be coaching, sooner than later.