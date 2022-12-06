Steelers expect a “significantly better” Tyler Huntley than they faced last season

Getty Images

The Ravens didn’t rule quarterback Lamar Jackson out of this week’s game against the Steelers on Monday, but head coach John Harbaugh said it’s not likely that Jackson will get the start.

That would leave Tyler Huntley to run the offense against the Steelers and it won’t be the first time that Pittsburgh has tangled with Huntley. Huntley also started against the Steelers in Week 18 last season.

Huntley was 16-of-31 for 141 yards and two touchdowns while running 12 times for 72 yards in a 16-13 Steelers win that helped put them in the playoffs. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that he expects to see a “significantly better” Huntley than he saw in that game.

“We expect to see a much better guy,” Tomlin said, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com.

Huntley was 27-of-32 for 182 yards and an interception after replacing Jackson in Week 13. He also ran ran 10 times for 41 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.