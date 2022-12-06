Titans fire G.M. Jon Robinson

Getty Images

On Sunday, receiver A.J. Brown ripped through his former team, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles beat the Titans 35-10.

Now on Tuesday, the man who traded Brown away has lost his job.

The Titans have fired Jon Robinson, the team announced on Tuesday.

“Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization,” team owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement released by the team. “I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel, and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.

“I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best.”

Robinson had been with Tennessee since 2016, compiling a 66-43 record and winning the last two AFC South titles over that span.

Since Mike Vrabel took over as head coach in 2018, the club is 48-29.

The Titans are currently 7-5 and are poised to win a third straight division championship. But Tennessee’s offense has regressed to 29th in yards and 26th in points in 2022 after finishing 17th and 15th in the same categories last season.

Tennessee announced vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden will assume Robinson’s responsibilities for the rest of the season. The club will begin its search for a new G.M. after the season is over.