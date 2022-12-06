Titans fire G.M. Jon Robinson

On Sunday, receiver A.J. Brown ripped through his former team, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles beat the Titans 35-10.

Now on Tuesday, the man who traded Brown away has lost his job.

The Titans have fired Jon Robinson, the team announced on Tuesday.

“Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization,” team owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement released by the team. “I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel, and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.

“I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best.”

Robinson had been with Tennessee since 2016, compiling a 66-43 record and winning the last two AFC South titles over that span.

Since Mike Vrabel took over as head coach in 2018, the club is 48-29.

The Titans are currently 7-5 and are poised to win a third straight division championship. But Tennessee’s offense has regressed to 29th in yards and 26th in points in 2022 after finishing 17th and 15th in the same categories last season.

Tennessee announced vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden will assume Robinson’s responsibilities for the rest of the season. The club will begin its search for a new G.M. after the season is over.

9 responses to “Titans fire G.M. Jon Robinson

  2. Ha. I saw a TilTok where Bird’s fan were harassing the Titans’ owners box at the Linc. The whole time the fans ripped them for trading AJ. I’m sure a head had to roll after that experience and the AJ show.

  4. From everything I’ve seen as an outsider as a Bills fan; it 100% looked like Robinson traded AJ Brown without talking to Vrabel about it and he was shocked.

  5. Wow didn’t see that one coming.

    Vrabel’s about to be one of the most attractive coaches on the market if the GM wants their own Head Coach.

  6. Please let Mickey Loomis of the Saints be next to get fired. The Saints can no longer rest on the laurels of the 2010 Super Bowl Championship team. All of those dudes are gone! And Loomis has ridden that donkey much too long! And it’s time for Dennis Allen, Pete Carmichael, and Andy Dalton to get bounced too! I can’t believe how the team has become excellent with mediocrity after all of the past recent successes.

  8. This is not just about A.J. Brown. This is about several lackluster draft picks and free agent moves over the last several years. This is called being held accountable.

  9. Thank you, Jon Robinson!! We Eagles fans will definitely chip in and buy you a complimentary Eagles Super Bowl ring! Couldn’t have done it without your help!

