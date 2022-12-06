Transfer portal, NIL combine to funnel big money to talented college players

December 6, 2022
It’s long overdue that college football players are getting paid, even if they’re still not getting paid directly by the college football machine. This new reality for big-time college football will have a ripple effect on the NFL.

As multiple league sources have opined in recent months, the availability of payment for name, image, and likeness will make some players more likely to stay in school for another year, or two. Throw in the transfer portal, and some players will be able to spark a bidding war.

Jim Nagy, who serves as the executive director of the Senior Bowl, tweeted this morning that he’s hearing that some skill-position players in the transfer portal are being offered $5 million or more.

“It has considerably thinned out QB class for 2023 NFL Draft,” Nagy said.

Previously, when college players weren’t getting paid, they wanted to get to the NFL as quickly as possible, to start getting paid. If they’re now getting paid — and if they’re making more than they would be making as rookies — there’s less of a rush to get to the NFL.

They’ll eventually make it to the NFL, so it won’t be a huge problem for pro football. There’s another NIL wrinkle, however, that could complicate reality for NFL teams. I’ll explain that one in a later post.

  1. Thanks to the ill-conceived “solution” of NIL, the gulf between the haves and the have-nots is going to continue growing, and this will hasten the creation of a super conference. College sports, as we know it, is on its death bed.

  2. To have that much money at that age may be more problematic for some of these players. In ensuing years, we might start hearing stories of players lose focus and failing to reach their potentials due to more distractions and drama.

  3. College is a professional sports league and this is the beginning of their free agency period. Except there isn’t a salary cap and it’s not regulated meaning the “wealthy” teams will do whatever they want. Is this good for the game?

  4. This has nothing to do about talent – this is all about well-hyped players with the best marketing program. We have seen this before – the fraud from Baylor who had one good year in college who turned his fabricated talent into a team spending a myriad of draft picks to get him – the Great Gimmick from 2012. We all know how that ended up – very costly and the guy couldn’t read a defense nor playbook.

  5. Something has to change. This college NIL is not sustainable for most college programs. $50K free tuition should be enough of a payment for student athletes.

  9. Some of these guys are going to have a take a pay cut, when they get to the NFL. If they’re not a first round pick, they will take a huge pay cut. NIL and Portal…good and bad.

  10. NIL was inevitable and long overdue.

    It’s the transfer portal that is the problem.

    How do you follow a team with so much turnover.
    Gotta affect recruiting because Power 5 schools can just the others develop players for them. The big guys can just pick off players and this is where NIL comes in….they can pay them.

    The transfer portal is now more important than high school recruitng.

    Pitt loses Addisom to USC and then takes a receiver away from a MAC team.

    You know what rolls downhill.

  11. Would expect for a school like Nebraska to become relevant again (throw in the random Texas schools that are already probably making those moves) that they will need to spend (funnel) around $30 to $40 million per class (4 to 6 five star recruits and a few 4 star recruits) to recruit, lure from other schools thru the “portal” and out right out bid the pro-college players in the portal or a grad transfer. This is just to be relevant (8 to 9 wins and a bowl game below the Mason Dixon line), to be a actual play-off caliber teams probably approaching $75 million per class to break the Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson juggernaut of late. I would image a certain Manning is already making more then his uncles did per year.

  12. People wanted the athletes paid, now look what we have. All the bowl games except the CFP are basically preseason for next year because of all the star players going into the portal or opting out. D1 college football is nothing but free agency now.

  13. They’re already paid. They get a degree from a quality institution, health insurance, the best doctors, endless promotion and TV exposure, and ultimately get drafted and receive a multimillion dollar contract.

    But what if they get injured? Well, they have a 4 year degree. But what if they werent drafted? Well, they got a 4 year degree, and also werent that good.

    These get parlayed into TV gigs, commericals, and brands all the time. They should be contributing a portion of their NFL salaries back to the NCAA as a thank you.

  14. This year it seems as if a 2 team playoff would have sufficed (Georgia and Michigan). An expanded playoff will make conference championship games redundant, and even anticipated regular season matchups such as Ohio St-Michigan will become meaningless. I just may be a grumpy old man, but I know “killing the goose that lays the golden egg” when I see it.

