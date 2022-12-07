Bobby Wagner didn’t have much to say about Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, word emerged of the Rams claiming quarterback Baker Mayfield on waivers. Linebacker Bobby Wagner met with reporters after it became clear that Mayfield would be playing for the Rams.

Wagner’s responses, or lack thereof, were intriguing.

What’s his reaction to the news?

“Anything to help the team,” Wagner said.

What does he know about Mayfield’s game?

“I played against him once or twice I believe,” Wagner said. “Like I said, anything to help the team.”

What has Wagner seen from Mayfield in his career?

“I’m not trying to talk about all that,” Wagner said. “Like I said, anything to help the team, so let’s move past that.”

Those responses create the impression that there’s an issue of some sort, or that Wagner isn’t thrilled with the move. Wagner’s response to the question of how, as a leader, he welcomes a player during the season, suggested otherwise.

“You welcome them, you embrace them, you understand the business,” Wagner said. “Coming into a new situation, trying to figure out people in the middle of the season is going to be difficult so you just do your best to kind of bring them along.”

It’s a weird spot overall for the Rams. They’re 3-9. They’re done. But they have five games to play. Mayfield has entered the fray, and the goal will be to get him up to speed as soon as possible.

When will that be? If they can’t get him ready to play Thursday night (and that seems highly unlikely), they’ll have 11 days after that before a Monday night date with the Packers in Green Bay.

Wagner continues to approach a lost season as a consummate professional. He’ll likely treat Mayfield that way. It’s up to Mayfield to show that he can come in on the fly and add something to the effort to win as many games as possible.